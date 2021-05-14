Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,163 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $90.02 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

