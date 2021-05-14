Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 84,040 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.1% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPAB. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,023,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after buying an additional 111,257 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 197,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.