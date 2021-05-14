Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating.

4/7/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $63.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

4/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $61.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,863. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

