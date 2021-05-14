Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $310.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $240.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.83 and its 200-day moving average is $240.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.