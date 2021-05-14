Wells Fargo & Company Increases NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $20.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,192. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

