Wells Fargo & Company Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $161.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.59.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.