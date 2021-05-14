Wells Fargo & Company Trims Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Target Price to $16.00

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:SPH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. 3,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

