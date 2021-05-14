Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.69. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $73.04. 7,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,432. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

