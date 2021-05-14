Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

