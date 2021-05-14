WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $88.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.78.

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WESCO International stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,250. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,368 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

