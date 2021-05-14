West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.