West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

