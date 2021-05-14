West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial comprises approximately 2.1% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmeriServ Financial were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASRV opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.90. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

