West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 148,816 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $85,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 592,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $328.30 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $339.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

