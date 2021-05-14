Weyerhaeuser Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by 59.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

