Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.02

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as low as $5.02. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 61,694 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Dieter Esch sold 237,500 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

