William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Shares of TREX opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,452 shares of company stock worth $4,031,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

