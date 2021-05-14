William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

NYSE ELAN opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $34.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,983,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $266,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

