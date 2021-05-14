William Blair Comments on Allakos Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.99). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.38) EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.03. Allakos has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $157.98.

In related news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $1,492,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,460 shares of company stock valued at $30,763,167 in the last three months. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 3.1% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Allakos by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Allakos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.