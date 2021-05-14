William Blair Comments on SunOpta Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

STKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

STKL stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in SunOpta by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 253,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SunOpta by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

