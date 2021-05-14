William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $18.76 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

