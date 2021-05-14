William Blair Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

William Blair began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APP. Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.