William Blair Weighs in on AppLovin Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AppLovin in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $49.87 on Thursday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

