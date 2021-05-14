Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after buying an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 305,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

