Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.95.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $223.80. 7,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,503. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $172.19 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day moving average of $278.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.