Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Wedbush

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.95.

WIX traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $225.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.47. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $172.19 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,272,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

