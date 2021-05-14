Wolfe Research Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $20.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

