Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Trimmed by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 45.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,069 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 1.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.69. 18,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $149.24 and a one year high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.