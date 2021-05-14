Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $921.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after acquiring an additional 883,865 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

