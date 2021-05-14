WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.97. 6,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812. WSP Global has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $112.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.20.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

