WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSP. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.18.

TSE:WSP traded up C$4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$139.94. The stock had a trading volume of 99,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,064. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.89 billion and a PE ratio of 55.99. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$80.73 and a 52 week high of C$141.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

