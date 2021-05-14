WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$153.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian cut WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.91.

TSE:WSP traded up C$2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$138.65. The stock had a trading volume of 162,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. WSP Global has a one year low of C$80.73 and a one year high of C$141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

