Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.06, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

