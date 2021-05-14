Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Increased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 194.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 3.6% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.