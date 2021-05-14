XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $170.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.23.

XPO stock opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.19, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

