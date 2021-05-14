Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.