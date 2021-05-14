Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of YZCAY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

