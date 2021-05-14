YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,855 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

