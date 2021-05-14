YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on YETI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.87.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in YETI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.