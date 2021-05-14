YETI (NYSE:YETI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in YETI by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in YETI by 22.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

