YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.280-2.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.28-2.32 EPS.

YETI stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. YETI has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

