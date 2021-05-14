Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Beyond Air reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

XAIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,082.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Beyond Air by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth about $649,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XAIR opened at $4.97 on Friday. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

