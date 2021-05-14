Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. HEICO reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,532. HEICO has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

