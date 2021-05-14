Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $47.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $46.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $191.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $193.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOFG. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $56,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $503.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

