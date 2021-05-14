Zacks: Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Announce $5.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report earnings per share of $5.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.22 and the lowest is $4.84. Cigna posted earnings per share of $5.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $20.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $23.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.76 to $25.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.13.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $264.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.85. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

