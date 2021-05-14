Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce sales of $12.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.39 million and the highest is $12.95 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $13.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $52.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.23. 221,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,088. The stock has a market cap of $319.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

