Zacks: Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce sales of $94.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $69.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $558.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.88 million to $561.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $597.06 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of VRA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 137,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $366.74 million, a P/E ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,670 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

