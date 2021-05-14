Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $316.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.75.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

