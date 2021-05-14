Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.02. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,572 in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $45,080,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.