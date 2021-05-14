Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report sales of $637.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $632.80 million and the highest is $640.30 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

