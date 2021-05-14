Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.00 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report sales of $637.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $632.80 million and the highest is $640.30 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.